Chart Your Path with a Cisco Certification Tracks Map

Global Knowledge’s Cisco Career Certification Tracks guide, which was featured at Cisco Live 2017, provides a clear illustration of all the steps needed to achieve the Cisco certification of your choice. All you have to do is pick your current or desired job role, then follow the color-coded tracks to the corresponding credentials.

All ability levels are clearly marked, from entry-level to expert, so it’s easy to mark your progress and plan your next steps.

This training tool is also useful in understanding what tracks are optional and what certifications require a prerequisite. Planning for a career as a data center engineer? You can start with CCNA Data Center. Want a CCNA Routing & Switching certification? You need a CCENT credential first.

All major Cisco certifications are featured on the guide, including:

Routing & Switching

Security

Wireless

Design

Data Center

Collaboration

Cloud

Service Provider

Cyber Ops

Industrial/IoT

And no matter what path you choose, you know you’re getting up-to-date and industry-leading training from Global Knowledge. It’s important that you prepare for your Cisco certification exam with Cisco-authorized content and coursework. That’s what Global Knowledge delivers.

