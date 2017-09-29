Class is in session! Are you preparing for CCNA Collaboration certification? Take a minute to refresh your knowledge of Cisco Unified Communications components with this question designed to test your knowledge of material likely to be found on the 210-060 exam.

Question: Which two of the following are considered benefits for out-of-band management over in-band management?

A. Separation of user from management traffic

B. Additional network components

C. No consumption of user bandwidth

D. Open management network

E. Use of authentication servers

Answer: A and C Explanation: Out-of-band management has a separate path dedicated to the function of management. Therefore, it is not consuming bandwidth that would normally be for end user traffic. Also, since the out-of-band interface could be attached to a separate closed network, with that separation of the user traffic and management traffic, there is less risk of attack and unauthorized access into the devices.

Related Courses

CICD – Implementing Cisco Collaborative Devices

CIVND2 – Implementing Cisco Video Network Devices, Part 2 v1.0

Related Certification

CCNA Collaboration



Learn more about Cisco certification training.