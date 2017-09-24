Preparing for ITIL® Foundation certification? Let’s flex those mental muscles with a quick quiz to help you get ready for exam day.

Question: What are the three (3) types of Service Level Agreements discussed in Service Design?

A. Service-Based, Customer-Based, Multi-Level

B. Service Level Agreement (SLA), Operational Level Agreement (OLA), and Underpinning Contract (UC)

C. Technology Based, Process Based, Service Based

D. Operational, Tactical, and Strategic

Answer: A. Explanation: Service Level Agreements (SLA) types are service-based, customer-based and multi-level. A service-based SLA covers one service for all customers that use the service. A customer-based SLA covers one customer for all services that customer uses. Multi-level SLA’s made up of a corporate portion that covers the complete organization with any exceptions to what is in the corporate portion of the SLA being covered by either a service-based or customer-based SLA.

