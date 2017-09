Class is in session! Are you preparing for CCNA Collaboration certification? Take a minute to refresh your knowledge of Cisco Unified Communications components with this question designed to test your knowledge of material likely to be found on the 210-060 exam.

Question: Which of the following describes end user configuration in Cisco Unified Communication Manager Administration?

A. The End User Configuration window in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration allows the administrator to display only information about Cisco Unified Communications Manager end users.

B. The End User Configuration window in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration allows the administrator to add, search, display, and maintain information about Cisco Unified Communications Manager end users.

C. The End User Configuration window in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration only allows the administrator to delete information about Cisco Unified Communications Manager end users.

D. The End User Configuration window in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration allows the administrator to add, search, display, and maintain information about Cisco Unified Computing Systems end users.

Answer: B Explanation: Per Cisco: The End User Configuration window in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration allows the administrator to add, search, display, and maintain information about Cisco Unified Communications Manager end users. If you configure your system to use the LDAP corporate directory as the end user directory for Cisco Unified Communications Manager, you cannot add or delete users in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration. You may add and remove end users in the corporate LDAP directory.

If you configure your system to authenticate users against the LDAP directory, you cannot configure or change end user passwords in Cisco Unified Communications Manager Administration. You may configure and change end user passwords in the corporate LDAP directory.

