

Class is in session! Are you preparing for CCNA Collaboration certification? Take a minute to refresh your knowledge of Cisco Unified Communications components with this question designed to test your knowledge of material likely to be found on the 210-060 exam.

Question: Which of the following is not considered a Cisco Unified Communications component?

A. Cisco Media Convergence Server

B. Cisco Unified IP Phone

C. Cisco Unified Communications Manager

D. Cisco Nexus Switch

E. Cisco Integrated Services Router

Answer: D Explanation: The Cisco Nexus series of switches are designed for the data center in mind. Even though they can be used for the infrastructure that Unified Communication can cross, they are not considered a component of the Cisco Unified Communications design.

