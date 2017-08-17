Course Spotlight: Cloud Workload Planning

What is it?

It’s inevitable that your company will migrate a workload to the cloud. Since there’s no escaping it, we have launched a new, exclusive course (Cloud Workload Planning) to help stakeholders understand the process of planning a workload migration and selecting a cloud provider. This vendor-neutral, non-technical course provides hands-on exercises and a case study to help you avoid unnecessary surprises as your company undergoes a cloud-based transformation.

Why did we develop this course?

Our instructors are subject matter experts and hear the all-too-familiar stories from students of how organizations and companies sometimes learn the hard way that migrating to the cloud isn’t as easy as one would hope. Whether or not you’re at the stage of selecting a cloud provider, you know there’s a need to adopt and migrate. But what comes next after selecting a provider?

The cloud promises to simplify things and increase operational efficiencies in the long-term, but to reap the benefits of this technology quickly, you need to plan ahead. Without a firm grasp of how to create an effective migration plan using appropriate tools and resources, business owners, solutions architects and other stakeholders will soon realize that migrating to the cloud is full of unwanted surprises.

To circumvent these issues, we’ve created Cloud Workload Planning (6033).

Who should take it?

We recommend taking this course as a team. Ideally, every stakeholder of the workload should consider attending since course topics are geared for technical and business audiences. If you’re banking on success in the cloud, this is the course for you whether you’re an application owner, a developer, or a systems administrator.

For example, architects and functional managers will learn how to communicate requirements to the planning team. Developers and architects will learn how the structure of the application significantly impacts migration, and systems administrators and cloud architects will gain a broader understanding of the variables present in the process of a workload migration.

What will you learn?

After completing the course, you will be able to create and put in place an effective plan. You leave the course empowered to think critically about your workload migration process from identifying the right planning team committee to asking critical questions about the workload that will be migrated.

Am I on my own after completing the course?

Not by a long shot. Course exercises are designed to serve as a Job Aid for students after they leave, so they feel empowered to ask the right questions of their team to ensure their migration plan is complete.

We designed this course in-house and are committed to providing you with a complete line of courses geared toward specific vendors for continuing education so you can deepen your knowledge and expertise in specific cloud platforms.

How do I know if I need this course?

Ask yourself a few key questions:

• Are you actively planning to migrate a workload to the cloud?

• Do you have any applications slated for future cloud migrations?

• Do you have applications you are actively considering for migration?

• Are roles and responsibilities for the migration clearly defined?

• Are you confident in your current migration strategy?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, consider enrolling today.

Who designed this course?

Brian Eiler is responsible for the course design and content. He’s an engaging trainer and consultant with 20 years of technical experience designing, implementing, and managing systems in data centers around the world. As an instructor and subject matter expert, he spends much of his time discussing the impact and intricacies of the cloud and how Software Defined Data Centers (SDDC), Software Defined Networking (SDN), and Software Defined Storage (SDS) are shaping the way we solve business challenges with technical solutions.

What delivery formats are available?

This course is currently available in Classroom Live and Virtual Classroom Live formats.