Pop quiz, hotshot! Are you preparing for CCNA Data Center certification? Take a minute to refresh your knowledge of FabricPath with this question designed to test your knowledge of material likely to be found on an exam.

Question: What is Cisco’s FabricPath purpose?

A. To work with Spanning Tree in the core for higher performance

B. To replace Spanning Tree in the core for higher performance

C. There is no such protocol or technology

D. To operate as a layer 3 routing protocol that replaces ISIS and OSPF

E. To be a protocol that works within a Fiber Channel network

Answer: B. Explanation: Per Cisco: Cisco FabricPath is a Cisco NX-OS software innovation combining the plug-and-play simplicity of Ethernet with the reliability and scalability of Layer 3 routing. Using FabricPath, you can build highly scalable Layer 2 multipath networks without the Spanning Tree Protocol.

