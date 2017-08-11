Preparing for ITIL® Foundation certification? Let’s flex those mental muscles with a quick quiz to help you get ready for exam day.

Question: Which process is responsible for ensuring the Service Design Package (SDP) is created and complete, managing the resources during Service Design, and setting the policies, procedures and guidelines that are to be followed to ensure that all of the ITIL best practices are addressed while designing services?

A. Design Coordination

B. Design Management

C. Design Packaging Management

D. Design Fulfillment Management

Answer: A. Explanation: The Design Coordination Management Process, which was a new process introduced in the 2011 update, is responsible for setting the policies, procedures, and guidelines to which the project teams adhere. In order to ensure that all of the ITIL best practices are addressed during the design of services they also ensure the creation and accuracy of the SDP, delivering the SDP to the Transition Planning and Support Manager, and improving the Service Design phase of the Service Lifecycle.

