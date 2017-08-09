Pop quiz, hotshot! Are you preparing for CCNA Data Center certification? Take a minute to refresh your knowledge of Cisco Nexus switches with this question designed to test your knowledge of material likely to be found on an exam.

Question: Which Cisco Nexus switch is designed to replace the distributed virtual switch within a VMware environment?

A. 7000

B. 5600

C. CSR 1000v

D. 1010

E. 1000v

Answer: E. Explanation: Cisco Nexus 1000V are an intelligent software switch implementation based on IEEE 802.1Q standard for VMware vSphere environments running the Cisco NX-OS Software operating system. Operating inside the VMware ESX hypervisor, the Cisco Nexus 1000V Series replace the standard distributed virtual switch with a software switch that supports Cisco VN-Link server virtualization technology to provide: Policy-based virtual machine connectivity

Mobile virtual machine security and network policy

Non-disruptive operational model for server virtualization and networking teams

VXLAN based overlays for physical topology independent L2 segments

