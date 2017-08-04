Preparing for ITIL® Foundation certification? Let’s flex those mental muscles with a quick quiz to help you get ready for exam day.

Question: Your organization has decided to formalize Continual Service Improvement and has made a commitment to improve at the strategic, tactical, and operational levels within the company. Which of the following would be utilized to identify what the vision for improvement is, determine how to measure each potential area of improvement, gather the data, and then transform that data to information, which can then be analyzed to gain and present the knowledge needed to determine improvements that should be implemented?

A. The Deming Cycle

B. The Seven-Step Improvement Process

C. The Six-Step CSI Approach

D. The CSI Register

Answer: B. Explanation: The Seven Step Improvement Process is used to Identify, Define, Gather, Process, Analyze, Present, and Implement Improvements.

